PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — The Pharr International Bridge leading to Reynosa, Mexico, has been closed after truckers in Mexico blocked access to the bridge on Monday, officials told Border Report.

Pharr police officers blocked access to the southbound lanes, which were also closed.

The bridge normally opens at 6 a.m. but did not open at all Monday. It is the No. 1 bridge for imports of produce in the nation.

Video from Mexico shows a blockade being carried by truckers there. They are protesting Gov. Gregg Abbott’s announcement Thursday last that all commercial traffic entering Texas from Mexico will be subject to inspection by state officials after undergoing a federal inspection at the port of entry.

This has caused wait times of 10 to 20 hours at the Pharr International Bridge.

Trucker David Martinez told Border Report he was able to come across 1 p.m. on Sunday with a load of broccoli and waited all night and morning for Texas Department of Public Safety officials to inspect his truck.

His truck was being inspected at noon Monday.