CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is mourning the death of his mother and sister.

Elida Villalobos, 85, and Veronica Villalobos Barajas, 54 died in a crash Friday night in Dimmit County.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rene Cordova, the crash occurred at 7:01 p.m. about 2.5 miles north of Carrizo Springs on U.S. Highway 83.

The crash involved a 2014 Dodge Avenger and a 2018 Toyota Rav 4, according to authorities.

Cordova says Veronica was the driver of the Toyota Rav 4 and Elida the passenger.

A third person — Jerika Pichardo, 31 — was the driver of the Dodge Avenger; she also died in the crash.

Texas DPS is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Mayor Villalobos issued the following statement on Tuesday: “On behalf of the Villalobos and Barajas families, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to each of you for all of the loving communications we have received on the unexpected, tragic loss of our beloved mother, Elida Villalobos, and equally loved sister, Veronica Villalobos Barajas. No doubt, this is the most difficult challenge thus far in our families’ history.”

Funeral services will be held in Crystal City, Texas, Villalobos’ hometown, at Castle Ridge Mortuary. A viewing will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 and will continue Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.

Final services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 115 E. Kinney Street.

ValleyCentral would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Villalobos Family.