MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos recently signed a Sister City Agreement in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

A news release said Villalobos was accompanied by City Commissioners Tony Aguirre, Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, and Pepe Cabeza de Vaca, City Manager Roel Rodriguez, Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Josh Mejia, Chamber Chairman of the Board Annette Franz, and other city departments.

The signing confirms the friendship between McAllen and Puerto Vallarta that began with the launch of the air service connecting the two cities in 2021, said the city.

“This signing represents a deep friendship and the start of great opportunities for both regions,” Villalobos said.

The ceremony was held at Puerto Vallarta City Hall. Both delegations shared best practices and exchanged experiences for future projects together.