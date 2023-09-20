EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The fire at a recycling plant in Montana Vista in far East El Paso is now under control, but county crews will continue with suppression efforts into the night, El Paso Fire announced via X at about 10 p.m. in what they called their final update.

At about 2:30 p.m., multiple agencies, eventually reaching five, responded to reports of a huge fire at the facility at Buffalo Bill and Krag St. Smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

The recycling plant contains junk cars, trash, pallets and other items that fueled the fire, Duenas said.

El Paso and Horizon fire departments initially responded to the fire.

They were joined by Socorro, Montana Vista and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo fire departments.

About 60 firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the site of the facility and kept it from becoming a threat to the neighboring community, Duenas told KTSM at about 5 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which provided traffic control around the fire, had originally urged people to stay away and for residents near the fire to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported.

“It is one of the largest fires we have seen this year,” Duenas said.

Once the fire is knocked down, an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause.

Photos courtesy of Enrique Duenas/El Paso Fire