Man shot after attempting to enter U.S. illegally, CBP says

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

PROGRESO, Texas (KVEO) — A man was shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agent following a smuggling attempt on Tuesday around noon.

According to a news release, the incident took place east of the Progreso Port of Entry.

The agent was responding to a report of multiple people crossing the border illegally. Officials say an “incident” occurred where the agent’s weapon fired while the agent was attempting to apprehend two people.

The man, a Mexican national, was shot and transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released into DHS custody for processing and further investigation.

The agent was not injured, according to CBP. The incident is currently under review by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.