EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man allegedly pointed a gun at migrants on New Year’s Eve outside a church in South El Paso.

El Paso police responded to reports of a man harassing migrants and then pulling out a gun shortly after 10:30 on Saturday outside Sacred Heart Church, where many migrants have been camping out for days.

Police searched but were unable to locate the individual.

About two hours later, on New Year’s Day, police say the same 911 caller notified them about the man was driving near the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown El Paso.

Migrants forced to spend days and nights on the street due to overcrowded shelters are seen outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas, on December 21, 2022. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

Police spotted the suspect vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers had asked the driver to get out of the truck before he jumped back in and drove off.

According to an El Paso Police Department news release, the police unit broke down, and officers lost sight of the truck.

However, police located the vehicle the following day, and investigators were able to identify and detain the driver.

Because the investigation isn’t complete, there are no charges. Police said no further information, neither the vehicle description nor the man’s picture can be released.

Investigators say they continue to speak with possible witnesses, many of whom are migrants who were in the area when the incident occurred.