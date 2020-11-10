Man, 20, allegedly eggs Trump prayer group, displays knife when confronted

Texas

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — After throwing eggs at a prayer group for President Donald Trump, a 20-year-old allegedly displayed a knife when confronted, Harlingen police said.

The prayer group for President Trump was meeting Saturday on the grass lot in the area of North A Street and West Jackson Avenue when a man began throwing eggs at the group.

The man, later identified as John Jordan Rivas, 20, allegedly displayed a knife when asked to stop by the group.

Rivas then left the area before officers arrived, but was located and placed under arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say that during his arrest, Rivas began to resist by stiffening his body and refusing to place his hands behind his back.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody without injury. Rivas was additionally charged with resisting arrest and disruption of meeting.

The brown serrated kitchen knife believed to be used by Rivas was also recovered, according to police.

Two women, later identified as Marilyn Lopez and Miliannie Ortiz-Ruiz were also arrested and charged with disruption of meeting, as they were with Rivas during the incident.

The women were screaming insults at the crowd of Trump supporters, police said.

Rivas was given $33,000 bond during his arraignment, while Lopez and Ortiz-Ruiz were given a $500 PR bond.

