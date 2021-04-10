Local immigration advocates gather to plead for a change in immigration reforms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Local immigration advocates came together in what they call the “largest in-person mobilizations” at the border region this year.

“We Are The 11 Million” is a new campaign that is calling for an overhaul in immigration.

Over 300 community members marched through downtown El Paso earlier today to demand an immigration reform that leaves no one behind.

Immigration advocates are calling on Congress and the Joe Biden administration to commit to creating a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented citizens and families living in the U.S.

According to the Border Network of Human Rights (BNHR), undocumented immigrants pay more than $11 billion in taxes per year.

This, providing them an earned pathway to citizenship that they believe can help boost the economy and help decrease the cost of border security.

However, today’s march pleads for more than just change to our immigration laws.

Fernando Garcia, the executive director of BNHR says, “We are pushing for accountability from Border Patrol, as there has been tons of abuses towards immigrants. But also, we demand fair treatment.”

In another statement, Garcia says, “It is only through a wider approach that we will be able to truly fix our broken immigration system, and address the challenges currently being faced at our southern border.”

Rallies not only taking place in El Paso but in other parts of the region as well.

Community advocates in Laredo, Dallas, and the Rio Grande Valley were also joining forces earlier today to call for the overhaul in immigration.

According to a release, other topics addressed today included the need to alleviate the root causes of migration as well as the tremendous contributions of immigrants to our communities and economy, including essential workers at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

