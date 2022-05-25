UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — A18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers shot and killed him inside an elementary school on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities identified the gunman as Salvador Ramos. They say he had shot and wounded his grandmother before driving off and crashing near the school.

Uvalde is a small community of about 16,000 people, between San Antonio and Del Rio, about 75 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the latest census figures, at least 75 percent of the people in Uvalde consider themselves Hispanic.

Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary.

Read updates from Border Report:

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

12:18 p.m. CDT:

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)