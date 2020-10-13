Jill Biden visits El Paso to boost turnout for husband

Texas

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the first day of early voting in El Paso and Texas, Dr. Jill Biden is making a tour of Texas to boost turnout for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dr. Biden is visiting Houston and Dallas today, in addition to El Paso. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be joining Biden at the event.

Earlier this week, the Texas Tribune released a poll showing President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 5 percentage points in Texas, while other polls have the pair neck-and-neck.

The Biden campaign sees the Lone Star state as in play due to the unusually close polling numbers between the Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger in Deep Red Texas.

