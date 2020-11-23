Honduran woman delivers baby shortly after crossing Rio Grande

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Border officials assisted a pregnant migrant woman who went into labor moments after crossing the Rio Grande on Sunday night, according to a news release.

Border Patrol agents responded to someone walking along the levee road who turned out to be a Honduran woman in distress due to labor pains.

Emergency medical services (EMS) were immediately requested, the release said. However, Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers had to help the woman deliver the baby and provided care until EMS arrived.

Both the woman and baby were transported to a local hospital.