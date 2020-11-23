Honduran woman delivers baby shortly after crossing Rio Grande

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Press Release)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Border officials assisted a pregnant migrant woman who went into labor moments after crossing the Rio Grande on Sunday night, according to a news release.

Border Patrol agents responded to someone walking along the levee road who turned out to be a Honduran woman in distress due to labor pains.

Emergency medical services (EMS) were immediately requested, the release said. However, Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers had to help the woman deliver the baby and provided care until EMS arrived.

Both the woman and baby were transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Tuesday

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

9 PM
0%

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.