Honduran woman, 24, struck and killed on Border Highway in El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Honduran woman was struck and killed Thursday night on El Paso’s Border Highway.

El Paso police identified the woman 23-year-old Marisol Andino, of Pespire, Honduras.

Police said she and her 24-year-old sister attempted to cross Loop 375, which runs along the border wall in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

The sisters crossed the eastbound lanes and attempted to enter the westbound lanes shortly after 10 p.m. Police said the driver black Nissan Sentra could not stop in time and struck Andino.

She was critically injured and rushed to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

The sister, who was not identified, was not injured. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Forty-seven people have died on El Paso roads this year compared to 52 at the same last year.