Hidalgo County declares local state of disaster following cold weather

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Richard Cortez announced he has signed an emergency order on Tuesday following the cold weather.

Along with the declaration, Cortez implemented price controls to address reports of price gouging in the midst of the cold weather.

“We will not tolerate people being taken advantage of during this cold spell,” he said. The state of disaster will be in effect as of midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and will stay in effect for seven days.

“The County Judge has determined that extraordinary emergency measures must be taken to protect the public health, safety and general well-being of County citizens, in order to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property,” Cortez said.

Cortez’s declaration comes four days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the entire state a disaster area on Feb. 12 in anticipation of the winter storm.

A seller can be charged if a goods and services prices are increased on or before Feb. 12.

Those listed goods and services include: