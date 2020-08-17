Gunman shot by Weslaco police, following confrontation with Walmart customer

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco police department says a man is dead following a possible confrontation with a customer at Walmart Supercenter on North Texas Boulevard.

During a press conference, Weslaco police chief Joel Rivera said a call came in around 3 p.m. in reference to a man with a rifle wearing all black.

“We believe the suspect entered the Walmart through the north side entrance, had a confrontation with a customer and ended up pointing the weapon towards the customer” said, Rivera.

The suspect then headed to the back of the store where he encountered police.

Police then gave the suspect orders to throw the rifle to the ground, which he did. But, as officers gave him orders to show his hands, he got a handgun.

According to the officers, the man seemed distraught and it is believed he might have had a medical condition.

Rivera said officers tried to resolve the situation with the less than lethal method, when the suspect shot at officers.

The officers then shot back, killing the man. His identity was not revealed during the press conference.

Rivera said the Texas Rangers will be working on investigating the incident.

