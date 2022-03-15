McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott replaced the commander of the Texas Military Department, the key person who is in charge of the controversial Operation Lone Star deployment of thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers to the Texas/Mexico border.

Abbott has appointed Major Gen. Thomas Suelzer as the Adjutant General of Texas to take over the ranks effective immediately, the governor announced Monday afternoon.

Suelzer will fill the post that had been headed by Major Gen. Tracy Norris, whose appointment expired Feb. 1, Abbott said in a news release.

“General Norris faithfully served the Texas Military Department with dignity, as Adjutant General beginning in January 2019, as Assistant Adjutant General in 2016, and over her decades of service,” Abbott said. “I thank Gen. Norris for her exceptional service to the State of Texas and am honored to appoint her successor, Major Gen. Thomas Suelzer, as the Adjutant General of Texas. General Suelzer brings a wealth of military experience to this new role, and I am confident that he will uphold the integrity of the Texas Military Department and exemplify servant leadership throughout every aspect of this position.”

The Texas Military has come under criticism lately after the suicide deaths of several Texas National Guard troops stationed on the border. There also have been complaints that troops are housed in poor conditions, not being paid, or not being paid the correct amount.

Major Gen. Tracy Norris, far right, has been replaced as commander of the Texas Military Department, which oversees the Texas National Guard. Norris is seen March 10, 2022, as she participated with Abbott in a border security roundtable discussion at DPS regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Norris accompanied Abbott on Thursday to the Rio Grande Valley as he held a border security roundtable meeting in Weslaco at the regional headquarters of the Department of Public Safety, which is also is central to the deployment of state troopers as part of Operation Lone Star.

During that meeting, Norris sat three people over from Abbott. Usually Norris has been at Abbott’s side during his frequent visits to the RGV and when he came in March 2021 to announce the formation of Operation Lone Star.

Norris spoke briefly as media were allowed in for part of the discussion. She described Operation Lone Star as “a race to the border to prevent another migrant crisis as the nation witnessed under the Del Rio International Bridge” last September.

Texas Army National Guard troops were surged to Del Rio, Texas, to guard the international bridge as seen on Sept. 18, 2021, after 15,000 Haitians tried to cross the border from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“We rapidly surged from 500 to over 10,000 people on mission,” she said. “I want to thank everyone serving on Operation Lone Star and those supporting our efforts to protect our own backyard and those that take care of our service members. This is a historic and unique mission. Our success always rests on the professionalism of our soldiers and airmen.”

The all-volunteer force is deployed at the command of the Texas governor.

Abbott said Suelzer is an Air Force Academy graduate who previously served as the Deputy Adjutant General-Air for the Texas National Guard at Camp Mabry in Austin. In this position, he served as the principle advisor to the Texas Adjutant General on Air National Guard issues and was responsible for the management and direction of policies, plans, and programs affecting three Wings and more than 3,200 Air National Guard personnel throughout the state of Texas.