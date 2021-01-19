Gov. Abbott to give COVID-19 vaccination update at 12:15 p.m.

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott addressed reporters after touring a mass vaccination site in Arlington on Jan. 11, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is set the hold a press conference on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout and hold a roundtable with state health leaders at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The roundtable discussion will be on Abbott’s “legislative priorities for ensuring a healthier future for the state of Texas,” a press release from his office said.

Joining Abbott for the roundtable with health care professionals at Houston Methodist Hospital will be:

  • Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
  • DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD
  • UT System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD
  • Houston Methodist Hospital President and CEO Marc Boom, MD

The press conference will be held following the roundtable. We will stream it on our website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

