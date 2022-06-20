EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team recovered five bodies from canals during the weekend.

At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a body was found in a canal near a water treatment plant at 10000 Southside Road. Details from an initial investigation said the body was that of a woman in her 20s.

The Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Paisano and Executive Drive near the old Asarco site, where the bodies of two women were found early Sunday. The body of a man was found later in the day. All three bodies were turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.







Around noon on Sunday, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man from a canal in San Elizario. Notification about this incident was not made public until Monday morning and no other details were released yet.

So far there have been at least 10 body recoveries in the county since water was released from the Rio Grande into canals earlier this month.







