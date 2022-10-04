WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special report on the current fentanyl crisis affecting Wichita County and the surrounding area will air live on KFDX on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, following the 6:00 p.m. newscast.

The special will feature a live panel that is set to include Wichita Falls Police Department’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, and others.

KFDX evening anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville will discuss the growing fentanyl crisis that has impacted Wichita Falls and the surrounding area over the past few months as concerns continue to grow amid fentanyl-related deaths.

In recent weeks, authorities have arrested three people and charged them with murder for their roles in earlier fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita Falls.

Wichita County leaders said they would use every tool at their disposal to prosecute dealers and those who provide fentanyl that leads to an overdose death.

The special will air live on KFDX 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It will also stream live on Texoma’s Homepage.