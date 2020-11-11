EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant following a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in Webb County, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.
The agent from the Laredo North Station encountered the individual about noon in a remote area in northern Webb County. Officials said the agent attempted to arrest the individual, which led to a confrontation ending with the agent opening fire.
The individual was treated and taken to a local hospital.
“The incident is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Texas Department of Public Safety,” CBP said in a statement. “The DHS Office of Inspector General responded to the scene and is conducting an assessment. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will also review this incident.”
Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.
Other headlines
- Border expert: Biden can remove obstacles to asylum, citizenship ‘with the stroke of a pen’
- Feds investigate shooting involving border agent, undocumented immigrant
- Clinical research company seeks Latinos for COVID-19 vaccine trials
- NM State University rolls out collegiate world’s 1st licensed whiskey
- El Paso County judge extends stay-at-home order through December