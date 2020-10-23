Ex-Brownsville police officer accused of switching price tags at Target

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

Diane Ortiz (Source: Brownsville Police Department)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—A now-former Brownsville police officer is accused of price tag switching at Target.

According to the incident report, on Oct. 11, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the Target.

A woman, identified as Diane Ortiz, was seen picking up a decorative basket that was valued at $29.99 and tearing off a tag from a smaller decorative basket valued at $12.99.

Ortiz then was seen at self-checkout scanning the $12.99 tag for the $29.99 decorative basket, according to the report.

On Oct. 14, Ortiz turned herself in following an arrest warrant for another theft. Ortiz was arrested on theft charges, a class B misdemeanor.

Following her arrest, Ortiz was placed on administrative leave. She then voluntarily resigned her post, said public information officer Jose Loredo with the Brownsville Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.