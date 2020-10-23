Ex-Brownsville police officer accused of switching price tags at Target

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—A now-former Brownsville police officer is accused of price tag switching at Target.

According to the incident report, on Oct. 11, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the Target.

A woman, identified as Diane Ortiz, was seen picking up a decorative basket that was valued at $29.99 and tearing off a tag from a smaller decorative basket valued at $12.99.

Ortiz then was seen at self-checkout scanning the $12.99 tag for the $29.99 decorative basket, according to the report.

On Oct. 14, Ortiz turned herself in following an arrest warrant for another theft. Ortiz was arrested on theft charges, a class B misdemeanor.

Following her arrest, Ortiz was placed on administrative leave. She then voluntarily resigned her post, said public information officer Jose Loredo with the Brownsville Police Department.