Ex-Border Patrol agent sought in wife’s death shoots and kills himself, investigators say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities have located the body of the man who was suspected of shooting and killing his wife Wednesday at their home in West El Paso.

Mark Martinez, 57, was a 28-year veteran of the Border Patrol who retired in 2015, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman told KTSM.

Investigators said he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday morning in New Mexico. His body was found inside a vehicle parked in a field in La Union, N.M.

On Wednesday evening, El Paso police said a family member found Martinez’s wife, Norma, dead inside the couple’s home in West El Paso. Police said the woman had died from a gunshot wound.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and officers with U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force responded to the La Union and found Martinez’s body.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit continues to investigate the incident.