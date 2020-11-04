West Texas Democrat Escobar headed for second term in Congress

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso’s Democratic congresswoman began celebrating victory in her reelection bid Tuesday night.

“It was a historic election for turnout across the nation and in El Paso. I’m honored to have received the support of the majority of El Paso voters for reelection,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. “I look forward to continuing the work of the last two years and am committed to our community as ever.”

The statement followed national news outlets calling the race in her favor.

Escobar, first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, was leading by a margin of 134,836 to 73,701 votes Tuesday night over her Republican opponent, Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the race for District 16.

The incumbent has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, particularly when it comes to his immigration policies. She has moved to defund the “Remain in Mexico” program that sent asylum seekers to wait the outcome of their cases in Mexico even if they’re not Mexicans and denounced conditions at detention centers.

Republicans usually don’t do well in this highly Democratic El Paso County-based district. However, even before all the votes were counted Tuesday, Armendariz-Jackson had already received nearly 24,000 votes more than Republican Rick Seeberger got in the 2018 election against Escobar.

Escobar said she would continue working on a legislative agenda that includes bringing more COVID-19 funding to El Paso, money for Fort Bliss and the University of Texas at El Paso, and on trying to bring about immigration reform.

“When the vice president (Joe Biden) called me months ago asking for my endorsement, I told him I wanted him to push for immigration reform. We are going to see movement on that very quickly once he takes office. If He wins, I assure you I will fight for immigration reform,” she said.

