COVID-19 claims another 22 lives in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – COVID-19 claimed another 22 lives in El Paso, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 639 to date, city officials said today.

The city reported another 1,920 new cases on Thursday and said it received notice from the Texas Department of Public Health of 154 delayed additional positive tests. This brings El Paso’s total number of infections to 58,429.

Eighteen of the deceased were men and women in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. All 22 victims had underlying medical ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and others. The deaths occurred between the third week of August and the first week of November but were only now medically attributed to COVID-19.

Thursday’s announcement follows on the heels of the 3,100 new infections reported on Wednesday. City officials were planning a 3 p.m. MT press conference to further address the crisis.

The El Paso, Texas-Juarez, Mexico area remains in the midst of a major COVID-19 surge that has claimed hundreds of lives combined in the past two weeks and sickened thousands.

In Juarez, health authorities on Thursday announced another 16 deaths and 230 new cases. That brings the number of fatalities to 1,370 and the cases to 15,247.

El Paso County late last week ordered a closure of non-essential businesses – an order that is being challenged in court by businesspeople and the State of Texas – while across the border Juarez decreed a weekend shutdown of all non-essential activity.

