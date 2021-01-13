El Paso man gets prison for online threats against Black Lives Matter protesters

Texas

by: Aaron Montes

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoan Manuel Flores will serve 21 months in federal prison for posting a threatening video on YouTube last year.

According to authorities, Flores, 43, was arrested by FBI agents in Dallas last June after a criminal complaint was filed against him in El Paso. He pleaded guilty to transmitting a threatening communication online in October while he remained in federal custody, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone ordered Flores be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after he completes his prison term.

The video the case refers to was uploaded to YouTube during a period in 2020 when there were large public demonstrations throughout the country demanding that law enforcement respect the lives of Black Americans.

In Flores’ case, a criminal complaint said he uploaded the video entitled “(N*****) Lives Matter,” in which had threatening comments to Black Lives Matter protesters.

Investigators said the video shows Flores seated and visible only from the knees down with what appears to be an AR-15-style rifle resting on his feet.

Flores stated that in two days, he would be traveling on I-20 Eastbound through Dallas while daring individuals representing Black Lives Matter to “stop him,” according to a Department of Justice news release.

“During this time of polarized political discord, peaceful protest is an important right that must be safeguarded, and those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior,” said U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.

