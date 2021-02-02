El Paso leaders find Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address lacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered his State of the State address Monday night, focusing on conservative bases such as abortion, protecting the Second Amendment and securing the border. However, local elected officials said they felt it was a missed opportunity to address pandemic recovery.

“We didn’t hear enough on COVID, I think covid recovery needs to be the most important thing we do as a state,” said State Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso.

Blanco said some key moments that stood out to him, the push for key investments in education, expanding broadband and expanding telemedicine. However, he said the pandemic and a plan for recovery should’ve been at the forefront.

“People are dying, people are losing their jobs and small businesses are closing and kids need educational opportunities,” Blanco said.

Abbott touted vaccine distribution and the push to reopen the economy but local officials said they wanted more focus on recovery in hard-hit communities as well as the state as a whole.

“I don’t feel like he’s in touch with us here in El Paso,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

Samaniego said a bi-national approach is needed for border communities like El Paso and Juarez and many other border cities across Texas. He said it’s a topic not recognized by Abbott.

“If we’re not doing that then there’s always going to be that intersection that’s going to create a surge and in the future we’ll have more challenges,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego recognized the assistance from the state in El Paso such as treatment centers but adds the same response to other Texas cities won’t work the same way for the Borderland.

“We’re not rejecting his help or what he’s saying what I’m rejecting is his lack of clear pure understanding of the uniqueness we face in El Paso,” Samaniego said.

During the address, Abbott said, “Normalcy is returning to Texas.”

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded, asking the governor to pass COVID-19 relief to help El Pasoans and all Texans. Below is a transcript of his response:

“I’m Oscar Leeser, the Mayor of El Paso. My city is resilient. We have been through so much in the last year and a half, including a mass shooting and the devastating challenges of being one of the cities hardest hit by COVID-19.

The coronavirus has claimed too many lives, including my mother and my brother. No one is immune to the virus, regardless of your income, your race or your gender and, while I know personally what it’s like to have your family torn apart by the pandemic, I also know there are so many more Texans out there suffering.

The state and the federal government need to take measurable steps towards securing the health and safety of all Texans. We need to work together — one goal, one voice — to tackle this pandemic. Our vaccine efforts need to be efficient and our communication unified.

On behalf of my community, I urge the Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott to pass COVID-19 relief. I am committed to working with them and working towards a brighter future. Let’s keep all Texans safe.”