El Paso is an All-American City for the 5th time

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso is an All-America City for the fifth time.

On Wednesday, the National Civic League recognized 10 communities, including El Paso, for outstanding civic accomplishments.

“I have always known El Paso is a city with strength,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “Being named a 2021 All-America City places us among the great cities of our nation and reinforces the tremendous spirit of our beautiful City of El Paso.”

The 2021 AAC award is geared toward cities building resilient communities. This year’s finalists emphasized collaborative, inclusive and innovative civic engagement during their presentations and what has taken place within their respective communities.

El Paso won by outlining three community projects that addressed the community’s most pressing challenges and improving the quality of life and place for its residents, including:

El Paso United Family Resiliency Center

COVID Response for Vulnerable Population

Equity Response to Tragedy

The El Paso AAC delegation team presented on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual competition along with 19 other cities. The delegation team consisted of residents, non-profit leaders, business representatives, government officials, and young people.

During the presentation, Leeser said, “We’ve had our challenges over the last three years … El Paso is a city of strength and a community of resilience not only today but 365 days a year.”

El Paso previously won the award in 1969, 2010, 2018 and 2020.