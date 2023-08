EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was recovered early Sunday morning, Aug. 27 from a canal in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to the El Paso Fire social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet stated water rescue units recovered the body at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Yarbrough.

In addition, the scene was turned over to Border Patrol, according to the El Paso Fire.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.