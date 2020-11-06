El Paso County shutdown order stands, District Court rules

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, 34th District Judge William Moody ruled that El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s shutdown order will stand.

Moody spoke about how Texas cities, during the Spanish flu epidemic, responded to that crisis in different ways that worked for each city.

“During one of the most deadly pandemics in human history – the Spanish flu of 1918 to 1919 – local Texas cities and counties responded to that similar crisis in various and different ways. Cities like Dallas and San Antonio developed their own unique responses to the deadly flu in the manner that their elected local officials felt was necessary to protect the health and financial interests of their individual communities. Those orders varied over time depending upon the severity of the spread of that deadly flu.

“I, therefore, issue this Court’s order denying the plaintiffs’ and intervenors’ request for a temporary injunction. Judge Samaniego’s order stays in effect,” Moody said.

Attorney Chris Hilton, with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, said the state will appeal the ruling.

On Friday morning, Samaniego sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that the governor make some changes to his order that would allow areas with high hospitalization rates to limit occupancy’s to zero percent if the hospital rate is above 30 percent. Currently, El Paso’s hospitalization rate is 49 percent.

“We recognize that we need to do our part, as well. Since our last conversation, we have dedicated County resources to the enforcement of existing orders and we are committed to continuing enforcing the orders in an effort to curtail this virus,” the letter from Judge Samaniego read.

On Wednesday, the 34th District Court heard oral arguments regarding a two-week shutdown order issued by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

You can view the hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSob_uKXlBs&feature=emb_err_woyt.