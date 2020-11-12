El Paso County judge extends stay-at-home order until Dec. 1 as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climb

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — Non-essential services are prohibited at least until Dec. 1 after the El Paso County judge extended the stay-at-home order he issued because of the area’s worsening COVID-19 situation.

KXAN’s sister station KTSM reported Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the extension Wednesday, adding that it would remain in effect until a successful court challenge ruled otherwise. He also said he wanted it in place through the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We as a community did not fare well with prior holidays,” he said, “and we’re still dealing with the domino effects of the peaks we encountered during these holidays.”

The City of El Paso reported Thursday that 1,148 people are currently hospitalized fighting the novel coronavirus, while 287 patients are in intensive care and 204 people require ventilators to help them breathe. The city’s public health department also announced 29 more deaths Thursday as well as 976 new cases of COVID-19. In total 729 people have died after contracting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in El Paso alone.

El Paso city leaders are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss their response to the COVID-19 outbreak there.

Gov. Greg Abbott shared Wednesday that the state is sending even more resources to both El Paso and Lubbock, which are dealing with an increase in cases and limited hospital capacity. El Paso County had the most number of new confirmed cases Tuesday in any county.

State health and emergency management agencies have deployed more than 1,350 medical workers to the El Paso area, the governor’s office shared Wednesday. An alternate care site set up last month will expand from 65 to 100 beds by Friday. The new resources are in addition to three Air Force medical specialty teams deployed by the Department of Defense last week and six Auxiliary Medical Units from the state.

BorderReport also reported that Mexico will set up a mobile morgue in Juarez after 203 people died there since last Friday, and all five major public hospitals are at or near capacity.