El Paso City Council supports comprehensive immigration reform

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council supports federal plans for federal comprehensive immigration reform legislation with a path to citizenship.

City representatives from all districts in the community voted in favor of a resolution calling on the federal government to implement immigration reform policies after several efforts have failed in the last two decades.

“We must act and act decisively, sensitive to those who truly aspire to the American dream, which many have reached and have perished trying to reach,” said District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein. “El Paso is an example of the richness of our border and heritage has to offer. It is a community of immigrants like me, my parents, like many of our parents.”

Fernando Garcia, the executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights, said he was supportive of El Paso leaders supporting plans for reform.

“I am very proud that El Paso will be joining the call for immigration reform,” Garcia said. “It is time to bring those 11 million members of our community, undocumented Americans, and bring them out of the shadows and integrate them.”

The vote comes as Congressional Democratic lawmakers petition the Joe Biden administration to prioritize legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented essential workers.

Many refugees continue to arrive along the Southwestern border between the U.S. and Mexico, looking for political asylum.

This week, the Biden administration secured agreements with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to secure borders and slow migration northward.