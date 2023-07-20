EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Paso Sector disrupted a total of 24 human smuggling events within the last week which led to the apprehension of more than 145 smuggled migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Additionally, agents also discovered six stash houses and took more than 52 migrants into custody.

On Sunday, July 9, at around 2 a.m., agents encountered 12 smuggled migrants who were utilizing city storm drains in an attempt to avoid detection, according to CBP. Agents detected “suspicious activity” near the Modesto Park storm drainage and found the migrants inside the manhole.

The group included migrants from Mexico and Guatemala and three unaccompanied Mexican juveniles. All migrants were medically evaluated and processed under Title 8 authority.

Also on Sunday, agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit, along with the Texas DPS encountered 12 smuggled migrants inside an SUV near I-10 and Artcraft Rd.

12 smuggled migrants that were found crammed inside an SUV near Interstate 10 and Artcraft Rd. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol.

CBP says agents initially received information about a possible smuggling scheme and stopped the SUV near a gas station. The vehicle was transporting migrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala including an unaccompanied juvenile from Guatemala. All migrants were found to be in good health and were processed under Title 8 authority.

On Monday, July 10, agents received information from the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit on a possible stash house in West El Paso. Agents then arrived at the location, encountering 30 migrants including one unaccompanied juvenile from Guatemala.

Migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras and all were found in good health. They ended up being transported to the station for processing.

Stash house in west El Paso with 30 migrants. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol.

El Paso Border Patrol agents also arrested four criminals in separate incidents with multiple convictions for sex offenses, including child abuse, according to CBP.

Aside from Border Patrol agents disrupting human smuggling schemes in El Paso, agents assigned to other areas within New Mexico also made three drug seizures last week.

On Thursday, July 13 at around 5 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alamogordo Station immigration inspection checkpoint found two kilos of cocaine inside of a black sedan. A canine inspection helped agents discover the narcotics that were concealed inside of the passenger side floor.

On July 14, Alamogordo Station agents discovered almost 12 pounds of cocaine inside a vehicle on the Highway 54 immigration inspection checkpoint.

During the canine inspection of the vehicle, the dog alerted to the rear floorboards where three bundles of the white powdery substance was discovered.

Three cocaine bundles inside a vehicle on the Highway 54 Alamogordo checkpoint. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol.

On July 15, Lordsburg Station agents encountered 31 fentanyl pills inside a black sedan after a failed smuggling attempt on New Mexico Highway 80.

Agents performed an immigration inspection where they encountered the narcotics concealed in a box.

Lordsburg Station agents encountered 31 fentanyl pills inside a black sedan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.