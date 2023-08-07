EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services is inviting the community to its “A Night of Belonging” fundraising dinner and silent auction.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr.

The event “will celebrate the migrant community, as well as the tireless compassion and hospitality of the people of El Paso who consistently respond to the needs of our migrant brothers and sisters,” according to the news release announcing the event.

A new name and logo for DMRS will also be unveiled during the event. The new branding will be “centered around the organization’s commitment to migrants and El Paso’s unique landscape,” the release said.



“The new logo is meant to symbolize El Paso and the physical symbols that are so important to

us as El Pasoans,” said Melissa M. Lopez, DMRS executive director.



Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services opened in 1987 to assist Central and South

America refugees fleeing war-torn countries, and to meet the needs of undocumented migrants

who needed legal assistance following the passage of the Immigration Reform act of 1986. Over

the past 36 years, DMRS has helped nearly half a million people, according to the organization.



“Undertaking the rebranding of an organization that has served this community for nearly 40

years is not something that we did lightly. At the core, we remain a legal services provider that is

dedicated to our community. Even though we are changing our name, we are not changing who

we are,” Lopez said.

For tickets, click here.

