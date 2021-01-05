Detainees escape from federal custody, Border Patrol says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information provided by La Villa police and Border Patrol.

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — Two detainees escaped from federal custody as they were transported to the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa.

La Villa Police Chief Feliciano Ramos said the incident took place on Frontage road and the Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District (ISD) schools were on lockdown temporarily, as officials searched for the subjects.

According to Dustin Araujo, assistant chief patrol agent for the Rio Grande Valley Sector, the two people escaped during their transportation to their initial appearance for criminal proceedings.

“The public should not attempt to contact or detain the subjects.” said Araujo.

Anyone with information about the people who escaped is asked to contact local law enforcement or the U.S. Border Patrol at (800) 863-9382.

No other information is available at this time, check back for updates.