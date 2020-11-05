City of El Paso to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Watch the news conference on this page at 3 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the City of El Paso will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide a COVID-19 update.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

The conference comes on a day that El Paso reports its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported: 1,920 new cases and 22 virus-related deaths.

While the City reported 3,100 new cases on Wednesday, the daily reported number should have been 1,537 cases. On late Wednesday evening, the City of El Paso sent KTSM 9 News a statement from Public Health Director Angela Mora that explained the high number.

“This week, starting on Sunday, we began transitioning to automatically uploading cases reported by the state and experienced upload issues contributing for the need of a 2-day upload on Tuesday evening of an additional 1,563 cases,” Mora wrote.

“Therefore, if State reports would have been successfully uploaded on the days received, the cases reported today should have been 1,537, not 3,100,” Mora continued. “We may continue to experience similar situations throughout the week as we continue to refine the automatic upload process. However, we will report any issues daily.”

You can view the news conference in the player below:

