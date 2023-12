EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will be providing an update on Tuesday, Dec. 12 regarding the current migrant situation happening in the Borderland.

The City will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. MST Tuesday at El Paso City Hall and El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino and Office of Emergency Management will all be present.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.