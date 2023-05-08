EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents will conduct a “targeted enforcement” operation starting Tuesday, May 9 in El Paso, according to a news release sent out late Monday night.

“Immigration enforcement agents will process individuals for vetting and placement into Title 42 expulsion or Title 8 removal proceedings, as applicable. Noncitizens who pose a threat to national security or public safety will be transferred to ICE for detention,” according to the news release.

“As we have said repeatedly, individuals who do not have a lawful basis to remain will be removed,” said Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “Individuals should not listen to the lies of smugglers and instead use lawful pathways to protection.”

This comes as Title 42 is expected to lapse on Thursday, May 11, and El Paso has seen a surge of migrants coming across the border in the past couple of weeks.

The guidelines for enforcement actions in or near protected areas remain in place, and ICE and CBP will not take enforcement action in or near a location that would “restrain people’s access to essential services or engagement in essential activities to the fullest extent possible,” the news release added.

Separately at 10 p.m. Monday night, May 8, processing lanes and passenger operations at the Paso Del Norte port of entry “will be temporarily reduced,” the release added.

This move is being made “in the interest of border security and to protect the traveling public, infrastructure and CBP’s workforce,” the release stated.

Travelers are urged to utilize alternate ports of entry.

“DHS continues to implement the multi-agency plan to humanely manage the border through enforcement, deterrence, and diplomacy. We are continuing to coordinate closely with local officials and community partners to address challenges facing the El Paso community,” the release added.