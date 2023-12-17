EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Customs and Border Protection will be temporarily suspending operations at international railway crossing bridges in El Paso and Eagle Pass, Texas, starting Monday, Dec. 18, according to a statement sent out by CBP.

The suspension will take effect starting at 8 a.m. local time Monday and is being done to “redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” according to the CBP statement.

Here is the statement in its entirety: