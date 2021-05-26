CBP planning to build new migrant facility in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working on building a new central migrant processing center off U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso.

According to an environmental assessment for the proposed building of the processing facility, the new facility would accommodate 965 detainees and 200 staff. The building will be built on 10 acres, however, the land sale is for 60 acres.

“Currently, the USBP El Paso Sector does not have the processing space to hold and process the influx of migrants that enter the U.S. on a daily basis. Therefore, the purpose of the proposed CPC would be to provide an immediate processing solution for incoming migrants.” ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT FOR A NEW CENTRAL PROCESSING FACILITY U.S. BORDER PATROL, EL PASO SECTOR, TEXAS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SEC

The facilities would allow for the separation of genders, adults and unaccompanied children being detained and would be able to accommodate migrants without overcrowding.

According to the environmental assessment, the project would take up about 10 acres and construction on the facility would take 18 months. CBP sent KTSM 9 News an email stating that the project is in the design phase. The construction is not expected to have adverse effects on local wildlife.

“CBP was appropriated funding for a permanent Centralized Processing Facility in El Paso Sector in Fiscal Year 2019. CBP is in the process of acquiring land for the facility,” part of the statement read.

By doing a search on the El Paso Central Appraisal District website, it shows that the land owned by the City of El Paso is appraised at $430,712.

According to El Paso Water, the land CBP is looking to purchase cannot be used for water, wastewater and stormwater systems and can be sold for other uses. The land was declared inexpedient, or unsuitable, by the Public Service Board on Dec. 11, 2020. Now the sale just needs final approval from City Council.

“El Paso Water sells land when there is a request to purchase it, and after the Public Service Board declares the land inexpedient to the water, wastewater and stormwater system. The ordinary notice of sale and bidding requirements do not apply to the federal government,” a statement from El Paso Water read.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.