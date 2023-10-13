EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas and the Paso Del Norte international border crossings intercepted 101 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine in three separate failed smuggling attempts, in the span of one hour on Wednesday, October 11, according to CBP.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $700,000, according to a news release sent out by CBP.

Photos courtesy of CBP

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas encountered two U.S. citizens, identified as women ages 17 and 18, arriving via the BOTA vehicle lanes. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located bundles within the vehicle’s seat. A secondary search including a non-intrusive inspection resulted in the discovery of 64.33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Shortly thereafter, CBP officers encountered a 22-year-old female U.S. citizen traveling with two minor children via vehicle at BOTA. The woman was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine performed a screening of the vehicle to locate 2.33 pounds of cocaine.

A few minutes later at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing, CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old male U.S. citizen via the vehicle lanes. During a secondary inspection, CBP officers located multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle’s seats containing 34.83 pounds of cocaine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for further investigation.