CBP officers seize $195K worth of cocaine South Texas border crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge seized $190,000 worth of cocaine in two separate occasions.

According to CBP, the first seizure took place on Nov. 1, when a 34-year-old man, a United States citizen from Arlington, Texas, attempted to enter the United States in a white 2010 Chrysler 300. 

The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection.  In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered three packages hidden within the Chrysler 300.  CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 6.7 pounds of cocaine.

The second seizure took place on Nov. 5, also at the Gateway International Bridge. A 26-year-old man, also a U.S. citizen from Brownsville, Texas, approached the border in a white 2013 Chrysler 300. 

During a secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages hidden within the Chrysler 300.  CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 18.65 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $51,680 and $143,820 respectively, according to CBP.

“Our frontline officers remain committed to securing our borders even during a worldwide pandemic and these narcotics seizures are a testament to their dedication,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

