EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry intercepted a combined 123 pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana in three separate failed smuggling attempts over a three-day period, the agency announced.

Photos courtesy of CBP

“The period before Christmas is one of the busiest times at area ports and smugglers will attempt to use the added traffic flow to distract CBP officers from their mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “The seizure activity from this weekend should serve as a reminder that CBP officers remain vigilant and focused regardless of the traffic volumes they face.”

On Friday, Dec. 15, CBP officers conducting inspections encountered a 32-year-old female Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including screening by a CBP canine and an X-ray exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of multiple packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 10.2 pounds of fentanyl, CBP said.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, CBP officers encountered a 44-year-old female Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico, also using the vehicle lanes. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located bundles within the vehicle. The inspection followed with a non-intrusive exam and CBP canine screening. A thorough search led to the discovery of 100 bundles with a weight of 111.02 pounds of marijuana concealed throughout the vehicle, according to CBP.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, CBP officers encountered a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive X-ray exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of bundles containing 2.64 pounds of methamphetamine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety agents for further investigation and/or to be processed accordingly.