CBP detains Mexican soldiers crossing into U.S. in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of Mexican Army soldiers were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after they crossed into the U.S. via the Bridge of the Americas in south central El Paso overnight.

According to witnesses, the group crossed the bridge shortly after midnight, loaded into two Mexican military trucks. Witnesses share that the soldiers were detained by CBP officers. They add that the group of at least seven soldiers was then led to the port of entry’s facilities.

Video shared on a public group on Facebook shows the moment that the trucks stopped at the base of the Bridge of the Americas, just a few yards short of the inspection booths.

Cellphone video shot by bystanders shows uniformed CBP officers walking briskly to the trucks, some drawing their weapons, as they weave their way through the bridge traffic.

Mexican Army officials have not commented on the incident.

In an emailed statement to Reuters on Saturday, CBP said: “Just after midnight (Saturday) today CBP officers working at the Bridge of the America’s international crossing in El Paso noted two Mexican military vehicles crossing the boundary and entering the U.S.”

Social media posts from residents in Juarez speculate that this group was one of the new Mexican Army recruits sent to the city, and they did not know the city that well.

As this is a developing story, we will update as information comes into our newsroom.