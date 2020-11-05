CBP: 63 people arrested in separate human smuggling incidents

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Border Patrol agents teamed up with local and state authorities and arrested 63 people in three separate human smuggling events on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Roma Police Department stopped a Ford F-150 and discovered a U.S. resident attempting to transport two undocumented immigrants.

Rio Grande City border agents, working in conjunction with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Roma police, checked on a Roma home where the vehicle was seen departing and discovered five more people, including an unaccompanied juvenile, all determined to be in the United States illegally.

Later on Tueday afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol agents in coordination with Hidalgo County Constable’s Office performed a welfare check at a residence in Mission, Texas, which led to the discovery of 50 undocumented immigrants.

On Tuesday evening, Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint discovered four individuals inside a tractor trailer after a service canine alerted to the vehicle.