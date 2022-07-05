EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 403 migrants in three large groups and disrupted two human smuggling events over the weekend.

The agency’s news release said RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 403 migrants in Starr County.

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

CBP said the groups were comprised of 195 family members, 52 unaccompanied children, and 156 single adults. The migrants were from Cuba and various countries in Central and South America.

On July 2, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working with the La Grulla Police Department received information of a suspected stash house in La Grulla. Both agencies arrived at the location and discovered six non-citizens who were unlawfully present in the U.S.

Photo courtesy: CBP

On Monday, Brownsville Border Patrol agents were alerted of several people attempting to enter a black Chrysler sedan in a well-known smuggling area near Brownsville. Agents apprehend one subject in the nearby brush. Moments later, the vehicle was located abandoned after striking a utility and chain link fence.

Photo courtesy: CBP

CBP said agents approached the vehicle and encountered another migrant in the backseat. Both the migrants were determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and the driver was not located.