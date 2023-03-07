EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Border Patrol agent was involved in Monday night’s shooting along Alameda near Midway Drive in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to a statement sent out by by Border Patrol.

At about 8:30 p.m., a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station was involved in a shooting after responding to an illegal entry made by several people.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Fire dispatch told KTSM Monday night as the incident was developing that the person had serious injuries.

El Paso police initially responded and sent out a notification to media about the incident shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI. It is also being reviewed by the Custom and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.