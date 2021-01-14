Border agent opens fire when suspected smuggler attacks with vehicle, CBP says

Texas

by: Border Report staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent opened fire when a suspected human smuggler attempted to strike the agent with a vehicle on Wednesday in Laredo, Texas.

The agent was patrolling near a park along the U.S.-Mexico border when he spotted an SUV believed to be picking up undocumented immigrants, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agent approached the group to apprehend the individuals when the driver allegedly drove toward the agent, prompting the agent to fire his weapon.

CBP said the SUV took off but was found later south of town.

There were no injuries.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the U.S. Border Patrol are investigating the matter.

