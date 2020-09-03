Body found near Fordyce Nature, Hiking Trails in Rio Grande City

Texas

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A woman was found dead Wednesday on the Fordyce Nature, Hiking Trails in Rio Grande City.

According to officials, U.S. Border Patrol agents called the Rio Grande City Police Department for assistance after agents discovered the woman’s body just South of the Fordyce trails.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to RGC police.

No additional details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available. 

