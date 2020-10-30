Biden, Trump supporters clash outside Kamala Harris event in Edinburg

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—People yelled and honked their car horns for support Friday outside The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Edinburg campus where Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrived for a campaign.

Biden-Harris supporters gathered outside the University before Harri’s private event.

A few Trump-Pence supporters arrived minutes later and were confronted by Biden-Harris supporters on 4th and Drive Robert Nelson Avenue.

Each group took turns chanting and yelling. They also hurled insults ay each other an their preferred candidate.

McAllen police officers are providing security and moved protesters back onto the side of the road as they inched closer to each other on the street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.