Asylum-seekers arrive in El Paso on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty-five asylum-seekers who have been waiting in Mexico under the “Remain in Mexico” program crossed the Paso del Norte bridge into Downtown El Paso on Friday.

President Joe Biden’s plan to rollback the Migrant Protection Protcols, as it is officially known, includes re-admitting those people who were sent back to Mexico to wait for their asylum hearings.

The migrants boarded buses at around 3 p.m. Friday, headed for Casa Refugiado, part of local nonprofit Anunciation House’s network, where volunteers have prepared to accommodate those who crossed.

Going forward, 25 migrants are expected to cross Monday through Friday. That number is expected to increase to 50 and up to 75 by the end of March.

Border immigration nonprofits said that while there is still a long way to go to reinstate the number of people who are granted asylum, this is the first step.

“There’s a long way we need to go and there’s still actions that we need to take, we still haven’t fully restored asylum at the border, we’re just beginning to do that,” said Dylan Corbett, executive director of Hope Border Institute, one of the organizations helping migrants in El Paso.

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.