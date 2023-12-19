EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The third member of a group charged in a human smuggling case was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 19 in a federal court in El Paso to 11 years, 3 months in prison for her role in an ongoing conspiracy that resulted in the death of two migrants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for West Texas said.

According to court documents, from on or about November 2019 through on or about August 2021, Guadalupe Quezada, 35, of Mesa, Arizona, along with co-defendants Veronica Quezada, 39, also of Mesa, and Elizabeth Miranda Lozano, 39, of Dallas, actively participated in an ongoing conspiracy to bring in, transport, and harbor undocumented immigrants into the United States from Mexico.

The organization smuggled groups of migrants into the United States by traversing the border across the Chihuahuan Desert near Van Horn, Texas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Foot guides would direct the migrants to walk through the desert and rendezvous with drivers who would then transport the immigrants to stash houses or staging areas for further harboring by stash house operators. During the time of the conspiracy, the organization twice abandoned migrants who were unable to keep pace with the group.

An investigation determined that the death of two migrants was caused by being left out in the desert, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Guadalupe Quezada and her two co-defendants each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bring an undocumented migrant to the United States resulting in death.

“The dangerous smuggling of human beings across our border has become far too prevalent and those who engage in or facilitate this activity must account for their deadly dealings,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I commend the joint multi-district efforts of our local, state, and federal partners to bring this case to a successful close. We will continue working together at all levels of law enforcement to aggressively prosecute human smugglers as long as their operations persist.”

Veronica Quezada was sentenced to 5 years, 3 months in prison on Dec. 13. Her role was to provide logistical support to foot guides, drivers, and others by registering vehicles that would be used to facilitate the human smuggling venture. She traveled daily to the United States from Mexico to oversee operations on behalf of the organization.

Lozano was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in prison on Dec. 13. Her role was to transport and harbor migrants in staging areas prior to releasing them to their final destination. She relocated to Dallas from Arizona to manage the stash house on behalf of the organization.

HSI investigated the case, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend and Tucson Sectors, Dallas Enforcement Removal Operations, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department, and Hudspeth Country Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jose Luis Acosta and Patricia Acosta for the Western District of Texas prosecuted the case.